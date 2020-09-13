Sports chief insists positive coronavirus test will not disrupt Thai League season

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor on Saturday insisted all Thai League football matches would still be held despite a Buriram United player testing positive for Covid-19. However, some matches would need to be rescheduled.

SAT governor Kongsak Yodmanee said the testing of the infected footballer was carried out under the standards of the Public Health Ministry and Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Although the Uzbekistan football player Akbar Ismatullaev had been in quarantine for 14 days, there remains a chance that in some people the virus' incubation period could be longer, he said.

"It is still unknown where and when the athlete contracted the virus. It may have been that he was infected in his country of origin before travelling to Thailand," the governor said.

Mr Kongsak confirmed the Thai League would continue, but with four Thai League 1 and League 2 matches postponed.

President of Buriram United Football Club Newin Chidchob posted on his Facebook page that there was only one Buriram United player infected with the virus.

He was asymptomatic and now under the care of physicians at a local hospital in line with public health standards.

He added that other Buriram United players and coaches were retested on Sept 10. All tested negative but they would still enter the 14-day quarantine process under medical supervision.

At the clubhouse of Khon Kaen United Football Club, 51 football players and coaches at the club received a Covid-19 test after the team played against Buriram United on Sept 5.

The Uzbek football player was found to be infected with Covid-19 on Sept 10. He arrived in Thailand on Aug 11 and was placed in 14-day quarantine in Bangkok. He left on Aug 27 and was driven to a team camp in Buri Ram province.

He was tested again and found to be infected.

Khon Kaen United said all players and staff were tested on Sept 8 for a second time since they were deemed at risk.

The Public Health Ministry is awaiting the results of tests on 43 people who had been in close contact with the infected football player.

Meanwhile, there were five more coronavirus cases reported yesterday -- three Thais and two foreigners in quarantine after arriving from four countries, raising the total to 3,446 cases.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the infected people came from Uzbekistan (1), Japan (1), India (2) and the United Arab Emirates (1).

Mr Akbar was included among these cases, while another patient was a nine-year-old Japanese student who arrived in Thailand on Sept 4 on the same flight as his father, who had tested positive earlier.

The boy was placed in an alternative quarantine facility in Bangkok. He tested positive in a second test on Thursday. He showed no symptoms.