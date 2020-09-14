Sharks win, power outage halts Port's home game

Police Tero's Ekkachai Sumrei, No.5, tackles Port's Bordin Phala during their Thai League 1 match on Sunday night.

Chonburi rallied to beat visiting Trat 3-2 in an eastern derby in Thai League 1 while Port's home game against Police Tero was halted due to a power outage with the score level at 1-1 on Sunday night.

Port's PAT Stadium was plunged into darkness with only three minutes left in the match.

The expensively put together Port squad couldn't find the net on their own on the first weekend after a six-month-long coronavirus-forced shutdown. Prasit Padungchok's own goal gifted them the lead early in the second half but it was cancelled out by Adisak Srikampang in the 71st minute.

At Chonburi Stadium, Ricardo Henrique gave Trat the lead in the second minute but Dragan Boskovic pulled the home team level 20 minutes later.

Trat gained the upper hand once again through Rangsan Wiroonsri's goal in the 48th minute only to see the Sharks' Herlison Caion produce the equaliser 13 minutes later.

The Brazilian was on target again from the spot in the 79th minute to seal a win for the home team.

In another match, Samut Prakan City beat visiting Rayong 1-0.

In Saturday night's late game at Thung Thalay Luang stadium, hosts Sukhothai picked up three valuable points by edging former champions SCG Muang Thong United 1-0.

The Kirins defenders were caught napping as Ibson Mello picked up the ball from his own half on a counter-attack and raced all the way into the box before planting a low shot into the net from the right.

The 81st-minute goal by Ibson handed Muang Thong United their third loss of the season.

Coach Alexandre Gama summed up the Kirins' performance by saying: "It was a pity because we had several chances during the first half but could not score the goal. We lost concentration in the second half."