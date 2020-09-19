Top-6 Thai league clubs in action Saturday

Police Tero coach Rangsan Viwatchaichok, left, and Ratchaburi director Robert Procuerer, right, attend a press conference on Friday.

Local football fans will be served a treat with the top-six teams in Thai League 1 in action on a 'Super Saturday'.

True Bangkok United, Ratchaburi and Police Tero have 12 points, while Port, BG Pathum and Suphanburi have 10.

The season resumed last weekend but Bangkok United, Ratchaburi and BG Pathum did not play after Buriram United midfielder Akbar Ismatullaev tested positive for Covid-19 just before the restart.

The campaign was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police Tero host Ratchaburi, Port are at home to BG Pathum and Bangkok United entertain Suphanburi today.

Police Tero were awarded a 2-0 win against Port by the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) this week following last Sunday's controversial game at PAT Stadium.

The score was 1-1 with two minutes left when a power outage halted the game and was later called off.

After a hearing on Wednesday, the FAT punished Port with a 2-0 loss for the blackout.

Police Tero coach Rangsan Viwatchaichok told a press conference on Friday that his team have a good chance of winning the title.

"We were well prepared for this season," he said.

"I believe it will be an exciting match because Ratchaburi are a strong team."

Ratchaburi, who would have played Bangkok United last week, get another chance to try and take the sole lead.

Ratchaburi director Robert Procuerer said: "Police Tero have played well and have a lot of confidence. They did well against Port last week. They may not have many big-name players but their teamwork is very good."

Port will try to bounce back from last week's setback. Port striker Heberty Fernandes said he was disappointed because his team were the better side against Police Tero.

"We were unlucky that this [blackout] happened," the Brazilian said.

"We have to forget it and look forward to the next match."

But it may not be easy for Port to beat BG Pathum, who have brought in several new players including Thailand midfielder Sarach Yooyen and former Buriram United defender Andres Tunez.