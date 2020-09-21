Four-star Son spearheads Spurs rout of Southampton

Son Heung-Min celebrates after scoring Tottenham's second goal. (Reuters photo)

SOUTHAMPTON: Son Heung-Min scored four goals set up by Harry Kane as Tottenham Hotspur came from a goal down to overwhelm Southampton 5-2 on Sunday and earn their first Premier League win of the season.

In an action-packed first half at St Mary's, both sides had a goal ruled out by VAR before Danny Ings finished well from a tight angle in the 32nd minute to put Southampton ahead.

The hosts deserved their lead and had chances to add a second before Son, with Spurs' first shot at goal, latched onto a fine first-time pass from Kane before equalising in first-half stoppage time.

That same combination unlocked the hosts two minutes after the break, with Son taking advantage of a high Saints defensive line before racing clear to score.

Son's first Premier League hat-trick was completed in the 64th minute before Kane set him up again to complete a memorable afternoon 17 minutes from time.

Kane himself completed the rout with a close-range finish before Ings grabbed a late Southampton consolation from the penalty spot.

Bale is back

Gareth Bale is relishing the opportunity to work with manager Jose Mourinho who had unsuccessfully tried to sign the Welshman in the past.

Bale completed a loan move from Spanish champions Real Madrid back to his former club Spurs on Saturday, ending a seven-year stay at the Bernabeu.

Mourinho said he tried to sign Bale when he was in charge of Real from 2010 to 2013. The Wales international was also regularly linked with a move to Manchester United when the Portuguese was in charge at Old Trafford.

"He's spoken to me about a few positions that he would like me to play and obviously I'm happy with that," Bale, 31, told BT Sport. "He was a big reason for me coming back here."

Bale, who injured his knee playing for Wales this month, is likely to be match fit after the October international break.

Liverpool's Jota swoop

Liverpool sealed the signing of Portugal forward Diogo Jota from Wolves for a reported £41 million on Saturday.

Jota has signed a "long-term" contract with the Premier League champions, which is believed to be a five-year agreement.

The 23-year-old joins Liverpool just 24 hours after they signed Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara for an initial £20 million.