Port appoint Sarawut as head coach

Thai League 1 side Port have appointed Sarawut Treephan as their new head coach replacing Jadet Meelarp, the club said on Monday.

Jadet, who has been named technical chief, paid the price for the Lions' winless spell since the return of the league two weeks ago.

Jadet is familiar with such developments as he has been moved 'upstairs' and then brought back to coaching job at the Klong Toey club several times.

Sarawut began his new role on Monday and his first assignment will be at Trat on Saturday.

"The first task is to help bring back the players' confidence," he said.

Big-spending Port suffered a 1-0 loss at home to BG Pathum United at the weekend.

A week earlier when the season restarted after a six-month break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Port's home game against Police Tero was halted with two minutes to go because of a power outage when the score was 1-1.

The match was called off and the Football Assocation of Thailand (FAT) awarded Police Tero a 2-0 win.

Port chairwoman Nualphan Lamsam said Sarawut has vast experience as coach of senior and youth sides at several clubs including SCG Muang Thong United.

He also had a role when Port won the FA Cup last year, she said.

Sarawut is assisted by Jakkrarat Thonhongsa, Narongchai Vachiraban and Narongrit Khunthip.

"I'd like our fans to give the team moral support and cheer them like they always do, and have confidence in our team," said Nualphan.

After six matches, Port are seventh on 10 points, five behind leaders Bangkok United who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, FAT president Somyot Poompunmuang said yesterday the association is seeking a loan of US$5 million (about 155 million baht) from Fifa. The FAT has been hit hard by the Covid-19 outbreak and needs money to help run the organisation, he said.