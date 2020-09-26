Postponed Suzuki Cup to be staged in April and May

Section
published : 26 Sep 2020 at 07:00

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

The Asean Football Federation announced on Friday that the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 will be held from April 11 to May 8 next year, following the postponement of the tournament this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest decision was taken with a firm intention to stage the event in its full format -- played on a home and away basis across the nations in Southeast Asia -- provided that the conditions relating to Covid-19 allow, the AFF said.

"We are delighted with the positive support that we have had from our member associations and that we have been able to find a suitable window next year to hold our highly anticipated tournament," AFF president Khiev Sameth said.

"While we are well aware that the fight against the global pandemic is not over, we are cautiously optimistic for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 to take place in its full format as we hope to deliver the best of Asean in the tournament next year."

The 2020 tournament was originally scheduled to take place in November and December this year.

The AFF Suzuki Cup, or the Southeast Asian championship, is the biggest and most prestigious football tournament in the region.

Thailand are the most successful nation in the biennial tournament, which was introduced in 1996.

The War Elephants have won the title five times, one more than Singapore's tally. Thailand are currently coached by Japan's Akira Nishino.

Vietnam are the defending champions following their win in 2018.

In Friday's announcement, the AFF did not say when the draw for the 10-team event will be made.

