13 newcomers make it to Nishino's squad

Midfielder Ekanit Panya.

Though there are no games in the near future, Thailand coach Akira Nishino announced his 28-man squad for a training camp on Tuesday.

The camp is scheduled for Oct 7-11 at Bangkok's Windmill Football Club.

No player from Thai League 1 clubs True Bangkok United, BG Pathum United, Ratchaburi and Buriram United is included as the teams have to play their rescheduled matches during the period.

Nishino also did not call up the four Japan-based stars -- Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan, Teerasil Dangda and Kawin Thamsatchanan.

Most of the players are from four Thai League 1 teams -- Chiangrai United, Port, SCG Muang Thong United and Samut Prakan City. There are 13 newcomers including Peerapong Ruangnin, Chotiphat Poomkaew, Supanan Burirat and Kritsada Kaman.

The squad is led by veteran striker Adisak Kraisorn of Port and midfielder Ekanit Panya of Chiang Rai United.

Nishino thanked the clubs for their cooperation in releasing players for the training camp.

The Thai League 1 season resumed earlier this month and the Japanese coach said he and his assistants selected the players after watching matches.

Thailand's World Cup qualifiers, originally scheduled for this year, have been postponed to new dates yet to be determined due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Suzuki Cup has been rescheduled for April and May 2021.