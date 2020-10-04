Pathum United retain top spot, Buriram win again

On target: BG Pathum United's Victor Cardozo scores a goal from the penalty spot against Rayong.

BG Pathum United's Victor Cardozo converted a couple of penalties for a 2-1 home win over Rayong to extend the Rabbits' stay at the top of the Thai League 1 table for another weak.

Cardozo was first on target from the spot near the half-hour mark after Danilo Cezario had given Rayong the edge in the 10th minute.

Cardozo had another goal from the 12-yard mark after Siroch Chatthong was brought down inside the box and the VAR awarded the Rabbits their second penalty of the night in the 89th minute.

Pathum United now have 19 points, four more than True Bangkok United, who visit Chonburi on Sunday.

Also last night, Buriram United picked up their second straight win with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Chiang Rai United.

The match was heading for a draw but Renato Kelic delivered the winner for the Thunder Castle three minutes from time.

In another game, hosts Sukhothai had to settle for 1-1 draw with Police Tero.

Meanwhile, Port's new coach Sarawut Treephan, who had a winning start last weekend, faces his first real test against arch rivals and former champions SCG Muang Thong United on Sunday.

Port, who spent a princely sum this season to bolster their squad, will be at home, hoping to move up the table with a win over the 10th-placed Kirins.