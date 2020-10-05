Port in trouble again after fresh blackout

Port fans leave the club's PAT stadium on Sunday. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Uncertainty shrouded the status of Sunday night's marquee Thai League 1 clash between Port and SCG Muang Thong United after another power outage at the former's PAT Stadium ruled out any play in the match.

An earlier statement said the match commissioner had postponed the game with a new date to be announced later.

However, a subsequent communique from the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) said the match had been "called off because the electricity outage had halted the game for more than 60 minutes".

The FAT also advised all match officials to "report the incident to the [disciplinary] committee together with all evidence".

Last month, Port were slapped with a 2-0 loss to Police Tero for a power outage during a league match at their PAT Stadium.

The FAT disciplinary committee also fined Port 50,000 baht.

Big-spending Port were level 1-1 against Police Tero with two minutes to go when a power failure halted the game on Sunday night.

After more than one hour, the match was called off.

A Port statement said the latest blackout at PAT Stadium was caused by a power transformer which blew up 30 minutes before the scheduled 6pm start of the match.

Meanwhile, struggling PT Prachuap were denied an upset win by the VAR at Ratchaburi where they settled for a 2-2 draw last night.

Willen Inacio put Prachuap ahead in the 22nd minute only to see an Iain Ramsay effort to clear the ball result in an own goal, giving the hosts a 1-1 tie.

Willen was again on target for Prachuap in the 76th minute, but a VAR ruling and an injury-time penalty conversion by Philip Roller gave Ratchaburi a point from the match.

In other matches, hosts Chonburi beat True Bangkok United 1-0.

Samut Prakan City were held to a 2-2 home draw by Nakhon Ratchasima.