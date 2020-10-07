Section
Sports

ACL East ties back on Nov 18

published : 7 Oct 2020 at 07:33

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Bangkok Post and Reuters

Chiang Rai's Ekanit Panya.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asian Champions League's rescheduled group stage matches for clubs in the East Zone will take place from Nov 18-Dec 4, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed on Tuesday with the release of the fixture list on its website.

Asia's elite club competition was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and resumed in the West Zone hub of Qatar on Sept 14, with Iran's Persepolis reaching the final after a penalty shoot-out win over Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr on Saturday.

They will meet the top team from the East Zone in the title clash on Dec 19.

Perth Glory, one of three Australian teams in the competition, kick off the East Zone restart with a Group F game against China's Shanghai Shenhua on Nov 18.

Fixtures in Groups G and H resume the following day, with Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta'zim facing Guangzhou Evergrande and Sydney FC meeting Shanghai SIPG.

Group E leaders FC Seoul take on second-placed Beijing Guoan on Nov 21.

In the same group, Chiang Rai United, the only Thai team in the competition, take on FC Seoul on Nov 24.

The Thai champions, who feature young forward Ekanit Panya, are still looking for their first points after two defeats against Beijing Guoan and Melbourne Victory.

The other three teams in Group E each have three points from two matches.

Teams in Groups G and H will play in a centralised location in Malaysia, while the venue for clubs in Groups E and F has not been determined, Yonhap news agency reported.

Clubs in the East Zone could face difficulties with their fixtures due to rescheduled domestic league campaigns, border closures and Covid-19 protocols.

