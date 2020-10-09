Port volunteer to shift to temporary home

PAT Stadium after a power outage at the venue on Oct 4. 9Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Big-spending Port, who are appealing a second 2-0 forfeit defeat for a power outage at their PAT Stadium, have offered to move to a "temporary home" for the first leg of Thai League 1.

Port team chairwoman Nualphan Lamsam confirmed on Thursday that the club had submitted a proposal to the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) for the use of BG Pathum United's Leo Stadium as a neutral venue for their remaining first-half home games this season.

Port were handed a 2-0 defeat and a fine of 50,000 baht by the FAT disciplinary committee for a power outage during a home game last month. The match was tied 1-1 with two minutes to go when the lights at the stadium went off.

Last weekend, Port's home match with SCG Muang Thong United was called off shortly before the start when a transformer at the venue blew up and the Klong Toey-based club was handed the same penalty for a second time.

This time, Port have appealed the decision and will learn their fate today.

Meanwhile, Port left wing back Kewin Deeromram has vowed to do his best for the Thai national team.

Kewin is currently training with the War Elephants under the supervision of Japanese coach Akira Nishino. Kewin has been criticised for pulling out of the national team several times in the past, citing injuries.

"I pulled out of the Thai team on a few occasions but I did so because the staff coaches did not want me to aggravate my injury," said Thai-Swede Kewin.

"I am fully fit and happy to be a part of the national training camp. I will try to do my best for the Thai team."