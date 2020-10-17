BG Pathum juggernaut set to roll over Samut Prakan

BG Pathum coach Dusit Chalermsan, left, and Samut Prakan City manager Nattapol Krajangpho attend a press conference on Friday.

BG Pathum United could extend their Thai League 1 lead this weekend as they face relegation contenders Samut Prakan City.

Their closest rivals Ratchaburi, meanwhile, have a tough assignment at champions Chiang Rai United.

After eight matches, BG Pathum have 22 points, five ahead of Ratchaburi.

Although BG Pathum will be without Singapore defender Irfan Fandi, who is injured, his absence should not be a problem for the Rabbits.

"We have a couple of injured players including Irfan Fandi. [Midfielder] Sumanya Purisay has started training after a head injury but we are likely to rest him," BG Pathum coach Dusit Chalermsan said on Friday. "We are playing at home and will try to get three points. However, we don't want to put extra pressure on our players about winning the title. So I have told them to do their best and try to get good results."

Samut Prakan manager Nattapol Krajangpho said his team could upset BG Pathum.

"They are unbeaten and have conceded only two goals in eight matches. But we have done our homework and are confident that we will get a result."

Following a slow start to the season, Chiang Rai United have enjoyed a good run lately and could dash Ratchaburi's hope of claiming the title.

Bangkok United were joint leaders when the season was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic after four rounds of matches.

But after the campaign resumed last month, they have suffered a slump in form and are now third, seven points off the pace.

The capital side could drop points again tomorrow when they take on in-form Sukhothai, who are just one point behind them.

Reports claim Bangkok United coach Mano Polking could be sacked if his men fail to get a win this weekend.

"We are going through a bad time. We have lost three matches in a row. We are working hard to return to winning ways," Bangkok United assistant coach Watsapol Kaewpaluek said.