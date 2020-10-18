Pathum let 10-man Samut Prakan City off the hook

Targeted man: Pathum United's Daniel Rodriguez, centre, controls the ball.

Star-studded BG Pathum United extended their unbeaten run in Thai League 1 to nine games following a lacklustre show that resulted in a 2-2 home draw against 10-man Samut Prakan City on Saturday night.

Pathum United saw Daniel Rodriguez equalise an early goal by Chakkit Laptarkul in the 25th minute.

A Victor Cardozo penalty gave the home team the edge midway through the second half after Jakkaphan Praisuwan was sent off shortly before the hour mark. Chayawat Srinawong levelled for the visitors in the 78th minute.

Also last night, defending champions Chiang Rai United bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Buriram United last week with a 2-1 home win over Ratchaburi.

The win gave the Beetles a tie for the second spot with Ratchaburi on 17 points, six points adrift of the leaders.

Jaja and Bill Rosimar struck early in both halves to give the hosts a handsome two-goal advantage which was trimmed to one by Ratchaburi's Javier Pinto in the 80th minute.

PT Prachuap squandered a one-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 draw in a home game against Police Tero.

Willen Mota put the hosts ahead in the 45th minute and then scored again on 72 minutes after his first goal had been cancelled out by Mark Babo in the 63rd. Babo struck again in the final injury time to grab a point for Police.

Both Chiang Rai and Ratchaburi could be overtaken by True Bangkok United, who take on take on in-form Sukhothai with their coach Mano Polking facing the sack.