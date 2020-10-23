Gama confirmed as new Buriram coach

Brazilian coach Alexandre Gama has completed a move back to Buriram United.

Struggling former Thai League 1 champions Buriram United officially confirmed Alexandre Gama's appointment as new Thunder Castle coach on Thursday.

Gama's second stint at Buriram begins this Sunday when the northeastern giants take on Trat in an away game.

Buriram had been on the lookout for a new coach after Bozidar Bandovic's resignation following a shock 2-1 home defeat to lowly Nakhon Ratchasima on Oct 18.

Gama had earlier guided Buriram to two league, one FA Cup and one League Cup titles during his first stint with the Thunder Castle from 2014-2016.

He then steered Chiang Rai United to their first silverware in 2017 when the Beetles lifted the FA Cup. He was also at the helm of Chiang Rai United when they took home the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Thailand Champions Cup in 2018.

Last year, he made a move to SCG Muang Thong United, where he lasted a little more than one season. The Kirins have already named their former player Mario Gjurovski as their new coach.

Muang Thong are 11th in the 16-team Thai League 1 with 10 points, just four above the relegation zone and one behind Buriram.

Meanwhile, King Power Group CEO Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, who is also the chairman of English Premier League club Leicester City and OH Leuven in Belgium, has given the green light to Thailand goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan to join any team in the Thai League or J-League.

Kawin, who is currently on loan from OH Leuven to Consadole Sapporo, has so far failed to break into the starting line-up of the J-League side, with team coach Mihailo Petrovic leaving him on the bench apart from a couple of Cup games this season.

The Thai international's loan contract with Consadole Sapporo will expire at the end of this year.

Kawin, who has in the past put in some superb performances for both War Elephants and Muang Thong United, is reportedly seeking a return to Thai League 1.

Kawin is still training with Sapporo and is also a target of some J-League teams.