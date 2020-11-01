Kirins pile misery on struggling Buriram, Pathum defeat Beetles

Top gun: SCG Muang Thong United forward Willian Popp fires a volley against Buriram United on Saturday night.

SCG Muang Thong United prevailed 3-2 over arch-rivals Buriram United in a clash of two former Thai League 1 champions on Saturday night.

Buriram's efforts to steal Brazilian coach Alenxandre Gama away from the Kirins a couple of weeks ago failed again to bring about a change in Thunder Castle's fortunes. They were held to a draw 2-2 draw at lowly Trat last weekend.

The loss at the hands of bitter foes Muang Thong has left Buriram reeling in 11th place in the 16-team top flight.

Hosts Buriram were the first to score when Marko Scepovic struck from close range in the 16th minute only to see Muang Thong's Lucas Rocha head home a Mirzaev Sardor free-kick on 35 minutes for a 1-1 tie.

The VAR awarded a penalty to the Kirins in the 56th minute when Buriram's Supachai Jaided handled a shot from Willian Popp and Derley made no mistakes from the spot to make it 2-1 for the visitors.

An electrifying counter-attack by Muang Thong in the 77th minute resulted in giving the Kirins a hefty two-goal lead with Willian Popp's volley proving unstoppable.

The home team narrowed the margin within a couple of minutes as Apiwat Ngualamhin headed home a corner but Muang Thong defenders held their ground well to claim three points from the away battle.

Leaders BG Pathum United remained seven points ahead of the pack as a second-half header by Andres Tunez gave them a 1-0 win at Chiang Rai United.

Port surged to second spot in the table last night with a 1-0 away victory over True Bangkok United. Nattawut Sombatyotha pounced on a deflection to grab the late winner for Port.

Hosts Rayong picked up their first points of the season when they edged Trat 2-1.