Solskjaer says Man Utd 'set up to fail' after vital win at Everton

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes celebrates his equaliser against Everton.

LONDON: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lashed out at the Premier League's scheduling after Manchester United fought back to beat Everton 3-1 on Saturday, saying his struggling team were "set up to fail".

Man-of-the-match Bruno Fernandes scored twice after Bernard had given Everton the lead, before Edinson Cavani opened his account for United, easing the pressure on the beleaguered United boss.

United started the match at Goodison Park a lowly 15th in the Premier League table, smarting after defeat to Arsenal and an embarrassing loss to Istanbul Basaksehir.

A visibly angry Solskjaer praised his players after the match but fired a broadside at league bosses for scheduling United's match early on Saturday after their midweek Champions League commitments.

"We were set up to fail," the Norwegian told BT Sport.

"The kick-off time set us up to fail. We have been to Turkey, played loads of games this season already, we got back Thursday morning and we are playing Saturday lunchtime, it's an absolute shambles."

The victory at the home of Carlo Ancelotti's early-season pacesetters was United's seventh straight Premier League away win.

Their form on the road contrasts sharply with their struggles at Old Trafford, where they have not won a single league game so far this season.

Bernard put Everton ahead in the 19th minute. The ball fell to the Brazilian after a long Jordan Pickford punt upfield.

He shuffled the ball onto his right foot, beating Aaron Wan-Bissaka, before driving a shot past David de Gea at his near post.

United's heads could have dropped but they were level six minutes later when Fernandes, given far too much space in the box, headed a Shaw cross into the top corner past Pickford.

In the absence of the benched Paul Pogba, Fernandes thrived and got his second when an intended cross for Marcus Rashford was missed by the England international and the ball crept in off the far post.

Everton dominated possession in the early stages of the second half but United's defence, marshalled by the impressive Harry Maguire, was largely untroubled.

Solskjaer brought on Pogba and Cavani with eight minutes to go and the Uruguayan scored his first goal for United deep into stoppage time from Fernandes's unselfish pass, lifting United to 13th in the table ahead of the international break.

Everton, who topped the Premier League table earlier this season, have now suffered three consecutive league defeats.

"I hope that after the international break we will back in a different shape," said Ancelotti. "It is not only a problem of the defenders, it is all of the team.

"I know how to manage difficulties, every year you have them. We can start again after the break, we are really bad at the moment but we started well."

Leeds' fine start to their first top-flight season after a 16-year absence is also fading fast as they conceded four for the second time in a week at Crystal Palace.

The Eagles had scored just eight goals in their first eight games of the season, but took advantage of Leeds' generosity at the back as Scott Dann looped in a header from Eberechi Eze's corner to open the scoring.

The visitors were denied an instant reply by the latest VAR review for offside to cause consternation as Patrick Bamford's strike was ruled out after his upper arm was adjudged to be offside.

Eze then curled home his first Palace goal from a brilliant free-kick before Bamford did give Leeds life with his seventh goal of the season.

But Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier reacted too slowly to prevent Helder Costa deflecting Patrick van Aanholt's cross into his own net before half-time and Wilfried Zaha teed up Jordan Ayew to complete the rout 20 minutes from time to move Palace into the top six.

A third defeat in four games sees Marcelo Bielsa's men slide behind Manchester United into 14th.

Chelsea have the chance to climb to third in the table if they beat Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge later Saturday.