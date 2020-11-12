Buriram United find their shooting boots

Buriram United's Supachok Sarachart, No.19, plays against Rayong.

Buriram United ended their winless run in Thai League 1 in style, beating Rayong FC 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Marko Soepovic opened the scoring for the hosts after nine minutes.

Renato Kelic made it 2-0 in the 14th minute before an own goal by Jakkaphan Kaewprom after 31 minutes cut the deficit to 2-1 at half-time.

After Rayong's Kirati Kaewnongdang was sent off early in the second half, the Thunder Castle scored three more goals through Supachai Chaided (66), Supachok Sarachart (74) and Kevin Ingreso (78)

Buriram, who moved up to 11th place, are now five points above the relegation zone, while Rayong remain last with only three points from 11 matches.

It was the Thunder Castle's first win in five league matches, although they hammered Samut Songkhram 9-0 in the FA Cup at the weekend.

It was also coach Alexandre Gama's first win in three league matches in his second spell at Buriram.

The Brazilian returned to Buriram last month after leaving SCG Muang Thong United following a string of poor results.

After the international break, Buriram travel to Sukhothai on Nov 22, while Rayong visit PT Prachuap a day earler.

Meanwhile, Thailand players reported to the training camp on Wednesday ahead of a warm-up game against a Thai League All-Stars team next week.

The players, including Sarach Yooyen, Thitiphan Puangjan, Manuel Tom Bihr and Tristan Do, have passed Covid-19 tests before joining the training camp at Windmill Football Club.

The All-Stars side are coached by Mano Polking, who parted company with Thai League 1 club True Bangkok United last month.

His players include Michael Falkesgaard, John Baggio, Saharat Sonthisawad, Dragan Boskovic, Leandro Assumpcao and Ibson Melo.

The match will take place at Raja- mangala National Stadium on Nov 14 at 4pm.