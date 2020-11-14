War Elephants 'intent to beat' rivals

All Stars coach Mano Polking, left, and Thailand boss Akira Nishino bump fists at Friday's press conference.

Thailand coach Akira Nishino hopes the War Elephants will beat a Thai League All Stars side in a friendly match on Saturday.

The game, which will take place at Rajamangala National Stadium at 4pm, will be televised live on Thai Rath TV (32).

As it is difficult for Thailand to host an international match due to the Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, the national team can only play with a local side.

"Although this is just a friendly match, our intention is to beat them," Nishino told a press conference yesterday.

The Japanese said he could not get the best players he wanted due to several factors.

"At least, our 24 players are injury-free," he said. "The Thai League All Stars side have several good players so we must be well-prepared."

All Stars coach Mano Polking said this would be a good opportunity for the national teams players to play against some of the best players in Thai League 1 including Sukhothai playmaker John Baggio.

"We do not have much time to train together," Polking said. "But I think they are good enough to adjust themselves to my playing style."

Johor out of ACL

Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim have withdrawn from the AFC Champions League after authorities refused to let them travel for the tournament due to coronavirus restrictions, officials said yesterday.

The delayed ACL East competition runs from Nov 18-Dec 4 in a "bubble" in Qatar, followed by knockout games leading up to the final in Doha on Dec 19.

But the Malaysian government decided Johor would not be allowed to leave the country as its borders remain closed to stem the spread of Covid-19. bangkok post/afp