Thailand ready to host big meet this week

IOC member Patama Leeswadtrakul.

Thailand will host the finals of the inaugural United Through Sports World Virtual Youth Festival this week, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Patama Leeswadstrakul said on Monday.

The event is backed by the IOC, International Paralymic Committee (IPC) and Special Olympics.

Over 100 international organisations and federations have joined forces for this event to promote the Olympic values of inclusion, equality and nondiscrimination, Khunying Patama said.

Qualifying rounds are being played and the finals will take place from Thursday to Sunday, the Thai official said.

The tournament features thousands of youth of all abilities and educational backgrounds.

Patama said the event will help boost Thailand's bid to host the Youth Olympic Games.

The opening ceremony will be held at the Arnoma Grand Bangkok on Thursday at 7pm.

Notable speakers at the function will include IOC president Thomas Bach, IPC president Andrew Parsons, Special Olympics CEO Mary Davis and former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-Moon.

The Thai representatives at the ceremony will be Patama, who is also chair of the local organising committee, National Olympic Committee of Thailand president Prawit Wongsuwon, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Sport Authority of Thailand governor Gongsak Yodmani.

The closing ceremony will be at the Ambassador Hotel Bangkok on Sunday.