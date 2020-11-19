Section
Jaja boosts Beetles morale before ACL
published : 19 Nov 2020 at 07:33

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Chiang Rai's Jakson Coelho celebrates scoring a goal against Muang Thong.
Jakson 'Jaja' Coelho scored twice against his former club Muang Thong United as champions Chiang Rai United returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory in Thai League 1 on Wednesday night.

Jakson opened the scoring after five minutes only for Sardor Mirzayev to equalise just before half-time.

The Brazilian striker netted the winner from the penalty spot in the 67th minute.

The result ended Muang Thong's perfect run under coach Mario Gjurovski, who had claimed two wins in the league and another in the FA Cup.

Chiang Rai, who were upset 2-0 by Sukhothai last week, are second on 26 points, three behind leaders BG Pathum United, who have three games in hand.

The Beetles will now travel to Qatar to play in the AFC Champions League.

Meanwhile, the league has given Port the green light to use their PAT Stadium again after inspection by officials from the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) found that its electricity system now meets required standards.

The stadium has been closed for a couple of weeks after two electricity outages.

Port will next play at PAT Stadium tomorrow when they host Suphanburi.

