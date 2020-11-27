Section
Struggling Swat Cats hope to upset rampaging Rabbits
Sports

Chiang Rai eye revenge

published : 27 Nov 2020 at 06:33

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Nakhon Ratchasima coach Teerasak Pho-on, second left, and BG Pathum United assistant coach Supachai Komsilp, second right, at a press conference.
Despite a miserable record at home, Nakhon Ratchasima coach Teerasak Pho-on is confident the Swat Cats can surprise unbeaten Thai League 1 leaders BG Pathum United on Friday.

Nakhon Ratchasima have to yet to win a game in their five home outings while the Rabbits have yet to lose a match anywhere this season.

The Swat Cats have 10 points from 12 matches and are in 14th place in the table, whereas Pathum United have 32 points.

The match kicks off at 6.30pm at His Majesty the King's 80th Birthday Anniversary Stadium and will be live on NBT 2HD.

Teerasak admitted at a media conference on Thursday that it would be a tough game for his team, but added that his players were "raring to have a go at the league leaders. They are the only unbeaten team so we will be going for an attacking game. Every team has its weak points."

Pathum United assistant coach, Supachai Komsilp said: "Although we have already qualified for [next year's] AFC Champions League, we are keen to keep the momentum going.

"Nakhon Ratchasima are not easy opponents -- they just drew 1-1 with [former champions] SCG Muang Thong United. But we have a full squad and are looking forward to the game."

Thai League 1 champions Chiang Rai United are hoping to make amends for an earlier 5-0 thrashing they suffered at the hands of FC Seoul when the two sides meet again in an AFC Champions League Group E game in Qatar on Friday.

The match will be played at 8pm, Thai time.

