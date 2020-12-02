Section
Port eye win, place among Asian elite
Sports

published : 2 Dec 2020 at 08:00

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Port's Nelson Bonilla reacts after scoring against Chonburi in Thai League 1.
Port hope to beat Muang Thong United in Thai League 1 on Wednesday to cement their bid for a direct entry to the AFC Champions League group stage.

On paper, second-placed Port should have few problems against their bitter rivals who are ninth.

Since Sarawut Treephan was appointed as Port coach in September, the Lions have won seven consecutive games in all competitions.

They defeated Chonburi in the league at the weekend with goals from Nelson Bonilla and Adisak Kraisorn.

The top two teams at halfway of the season earn spots in the ACL group stage while the third- and fourth-placed sides will take part in the play-offs of the Asian club championship.

"We will focus on winning the game for a place in the Asian Champions League group stage," said Sarawut.

Muang Thong under Mario Gjurovski, who was named as Kirins coach a few months ago, got off to a fast start but have since failed to deliver.

"I'm sure it will be an interesting game," said Gjurovski. "Port are a strong team with faithful supporters at their PAT Stadium. But our aim is to win every game."

