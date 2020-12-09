Uni football match axed due to Covid threat

Chulalongkorn’s Teerathep Winothai, No.14, in action against Thammasat in the two universities’ traditional football match at Supachalasai Stadium in February. Teerathep scored a goal in his team’s 2-1 win in their 74th meeting. (Photo supplied)

The Thammasat-Chulalongkorn universities’ traditional football match will be skipped next year due to the threat from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thammasat, next year’s host, announced on the Thammasat University Facebook page on Tuesday it had cancelled the event, the 75th of the series, which is usually held in February.

The event, along with a popular forum for political parades, is alternately hosted by the two universities. Chulalongkorn University, this year’s host, won this year’s game 2-1.