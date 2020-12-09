Uni football match axed due to Covid threat
published : 9 Dec 2020 at 21:08
writer: Post Reporters
The Thammasat-Chulalongkorn universities’ traditional football match will be skipped next year due to the threat from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Thammasat, next year’s host, announced on the Thammasat University Facebook page on Tuesday it had cancelled the event, the 75th of the series, which is usually held in February.
The event, along with a popular forum for political parades, is alternately hosted by the two universities. Chulalongkorn University, this year’s host, won this year’s game 2-1.