Arsenal slump at Everton, Manchester City edge past Southampton

Everton's striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and head coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts after the final whistle of the match at Goodison Park on Saturday. (AFP photo)

Arsenal's crisis deepened with defeat at Everton, while Manchester City edged past Southampton 1-0.

Arsenal are in deep trouble after Carlo Ancelotti's early-season pacesetters beat them 2-1 at Goodison Park to climb to second in the table.

Arsenal, without injured forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, show no sign of turning the corner after another painful defeat -- their eighth of a wretched season.

Mikel Arteta's team are in 15th place in the Premier League, already 17 points behind Liverpool, but just four points clear of the relegation zone.

Everton took the lead in the 22nd minute via a Rob Holding own goal before Nicolas Pepe sent Jordan Pickford the wrong way from the penalty spot for a 35th-minute equaliser.

But the home side were back in front on the stroke of half-time when Yerry Mina headed home a Gylfi Sigurdsson corner.

Arsenal, who won the FA Cup in August, have made their worst start to a top-flight season since 1974/75 and face a bleak New Year unless they can find a spark of inspiration from somewhere.

"We reacted really well," Arteta told Sky Sports. "We dominated the game. We created enough chances at least to not lose. We hit the bar. We don't have the luck."

"The boys are absolutely still fighting," he added. "They're hurt right now."

Ancelotti's Everton, on the other hand, have won their past three matches after a wobble.

"We are pleased," said the Italian boss. "The position in the table is really good. But as I said last week it is not the end of the season, we have to keep fighting.

"But it was a top, top performance today."

Manchester City have had an inconsistent start to the season but appear to be finding their form and saw off high-flying Southampton thanks to Raheem Sterling's first-half strike.

In the late game Fulham, who were reduced to 10 men at St James's Park, edged out of the relegation zone after Newcastle's Callum Wilson scored a penalty to cancel out a Matt Ritchie own goal in a 1-1 draw.