Dechapol and Sapsiree make history

Dechapol Puavaranukroh (left) and Sapsiree Taerattanachai pose with their trophies and gold medals.

Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai ended a historic month for Thai badminton with an emphatic win at the US$1.5 million HSBC BWF World Tour Finals at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani, on Sunday night.

The world No.3 pair defeated sixth-ranked South Koreans Seo Seung-Jae and Chae Yu-Jung 21-18, 8-21, 21-8 in the mixed doubles final to complete a hat-trick of Super 1000 titles in three weeks.

The victory was their third in a row after their successes at the Yonex Thailand Open and the Toyota Thailand Open in the previous weeks.

Dechapol and Sapsiree also became the first mixed doubles pair to win three consecutive World Tour Super 1000 crown.

"We're very happy to win today and very proud that we won three titles in a row," said Sapsiree after the pair avenged their defeat to the Korean duo in the group stage on Thursday.

"We also would like to thank the organisers for hosting three wonderful tournaments. Everyone worked so hard and took care of the athletes so well these past weeks," added Dechapol.

The pair took home the $126,000 (3.8 million baht) winner's cheque, while the Koreans received $60,000 (1.8 million baht).

Earlier, top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying won a dramatic cliffhanger in the women's singles decider, thwarting reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin's bid for a hat-trick of titles.

Marin beat the Taiwanese 26-year-old two weeks in a row in the preceding Thailand Open tournament finals.

But the Spaniard had a shaky start as Tai exploited flaws in her defence, mounting a successful comeback in the later stages to win the opener 21-14.

Marin was loud and feisty in her verbal celebrations but soon a visibly annoyed Tai found her own voice.

The pair also played mind games over shuttlecock changes.

In the second game, Tai dominated early and dictated a commanding pace, eventually triumphing 21-8.

The decider was filled with fast and furious rallies -- both players yo-yoed up and down the scoreboard -- but two late spectacular drop shots were critical in sealing Tai's victory 21-19.

"Before this match today I kept telling myself that I had to play patiently. In the previous matches, all my mistakes were caused [by] my own impatience," Tai said.

The all-Danish men's singles final was equally nail-biting as Anders Antonsen denied Viktor Axelsen a third tournament win in three weeks.

Axelsen, ranked fourth, couldn't control his nerves -- losing the first game 16-21 -- his body language showing immense frustration as errors piled up and shots landed wide. He managed to regroup to win the second game 21-5.

But in the decider Antonsen had all the right answers, triumphing 21-17 to claim the game and the hour-long match against an increasingly ruffled Axelsen.

Antonsen is the only man to beat Axelsen in three weeks. His victory also halted Axelsen's 29-match winning streak.

The women's doubles was an all-Korean showdown with fourth-ranked Lee So-Hee and Shin Seung-Chan pushing sixth-ranked Kim So-Yeong and Kong Hee-Yong to three games over 92 minutes.

Lee and Shin lost the first game 15-21 before scrapping through to claim the second 26-24.

They had momentum early in the third game and were able to hold off a late resurgence from their opponents to win the decider 21-19.

In the men's doubles, seventh-ranked Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin of Taiwan won their third title in three weeks.

They beat Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan, the 2019 champions, 21-17, 23-21 in 37 minutes.

Lee admitted the pair "were nervous coming in the finals here. We were playing our idols. I thought: 'oh my god, oh my god.' Three titles is incredible."