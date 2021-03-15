Last-gasp miracles rescue Thunder Castle and Port

Buriram's Maicon celebrates after scoring a penalty against Samut Prakan City. (Photo by Arkom Inthon)

Two late VAR assisted penalties gave Buriram United a rallying 2-1 victory at Samut Prakan City but they failed to take sole possession of Thai League 1 second spot as Port also won their home game against 10-man Chonburi by the same scoreline in an equally miraculous fashion on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, BG Pathum United, winners of this year's T1 crown, edged Nakhon Ratchasima 1-0 to extend their unbeaten streak to 27 league games thanks to a second-half header from Pathomphon Charoenrattanaphirom.

Former champions Buriram were staring at defeat when they were awarded a couple of last-gasp penalties which proved enough to claim three points from their visit to Samut Prakan.

Aris Zaripovic scored in the 24th minute for Samut Prakan and the hosts defended well as the clocked ticked towards the end of the match.

The Thunder Castle had their first break when match referee consulted the VAR and ruled that Samut Prakan right wing back Supanan Burirat had committed a handball inside the box in the 87th minute.

Maicon converted the penalty to level the score for Buriram.

As the match dragged itself into the eighth minute of injury time, the match referee once again consulted the VAR and declared that a foul on Buriram striker Supachai Chaided warranted another penalty.

Maicon once again kept his cool and drove the ball into the net to secure three points for Buriram.

Port were spared the blushes by Bordin Phala who grabbed the winner with a well-executed freeขkick in the fifth minute of injury time.

The visiting Sharks were put on the back foot shortly before the break when defender Songchai Thongchum was red-carded for a foul on Yannick Boli following a VAR review.

A minute into the second half, Yannick back-heeled a pass to Jaturapat Satthum to score from close range.

Chonburi fought their way back into the game and equalised through a goal from Brazilian striker Eliandro in the 63rd minute.

Also last night, Ratchaburi picked ีup three points after edging Suphanburi with the winning goal coming in the 34th minute from Philip Roller.

The loss has affected Suphanburi's chances of staying in the top flight though they have game in hand.