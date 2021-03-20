It's do-or-die for relegation candidates

Sukhothai's John Baggio in action against Chiang Rai in midweek.

As champions BG Pathum receive their first Thai League 1 trophy on Saturday, Chonburi, Sukhothai and Suphanburi will fight for survival.

Fittingly, former powerhouse Chonburi host Sukhothai in an all-important game.

Fate is in Chonburi's hands as a win will see the Sharks remain in the top flight next season.

Also today, Suphanburi, who occupy the third and final relegation spot, host Muang Thong.

While Chonburi and Sukhothai have two games left, Suphanburi have three.

Suphanburi's game in hand is at home to Chiang Rai United on Wednesday. They will host Sukhothai in their last game of the season next weekend.

Meanwhile, Rayong and Trat have been relegated.

"Both teams are looking for three points and we hope to win the match at home," Chonburi coach Sasom Pobprasert said.

"Sukhothai are a good team and it is not easy to beat them. However, we will try our best to win the game to remain in Thai League 1."

Midfielder Junior Eldstal and forward Jaycee John need late fitness tests, while the likes of Worachit Kanitsribumphen, Kroekrit Thaweekarn and Eliandro are available for selection, he said.

Chonburi could only get one point from their previous five games.

Sukhothai coach Surapong Kongthep admitted that the Fire Bats are having a difficult time as they could only collect four points from their last 10 matches.

Sukhothai, who lost 3-1 to Chiang Rai in midweek, will pin their hopes on forwards Ibson Melo and John Baggio.

"It will be a tough game for us but we will try to win or at least get a point," Surapong said.

Suphanburi, meanwhile, held Pathum to a 1-1 draw in midweek and coach Adebayo Gbadebo said the result boosted his players' confidence.

"The match proves that we can play with any team," Gbadebo said.

Pathum, who won the title earlier this month with six games to spare, host Ratchaburi in their final home game of the season today.

They will be presented with the trophy after the game. The Rabbits must avoid defeat in their last two games for an unbeaten season.