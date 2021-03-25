Nation mulls Asean bid to co-host World Cup

The cabinet on Wednesday approved a committee being set up to consider a bid by Asean countries to host the football World Cup in 2034.

Government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said a technical working team would draw up proposals for how each member of the regional bloc could play their part in staging one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

It is envisaged that Thailand would also be responsible for preparing the bid proposal and that it would be submitted to football's governing body, Fifa, in 2026.

Other Asean countries -- Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore -- would be responsible for fulfilling various supporting roles, as would members of the Asean Football Federation.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports would act as a focal point of the bid and would coordinate with other agencies, as well as conducting the financial feasibility of the region hosting the huge event.