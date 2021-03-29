Section
Thais claim two titles at France meet
Sports

published : 29 Mar 2021 at 07:00

newspaper section: Sports

Busanan Ongbamrungphan celebrates on the podium.
Busanan Ongbamrungphan claimed her first title of the 2021 season, winning the US$95,000 BWF Orleans Masters in France on Sunday.

The 13th-ranked Thai star rallied to overcome Danish rival Line Christophersen 16-21, 21-15, 21-19 in the 61-minute championship match.

Busanan, 25, took home the $5,625 winner's cheque (approximately 168,750 baht), while Christophersen received $2,850 (85,500 baht) at the BWF Tour Super 100 event.

Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai completed a double for the Thai contingent after winning the women's doubles title.

The top-seeded pair needed 46 minutes to defeat second-seeded Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria 21-16, 21-16 in the decider.

The victory boosted the eighth-ranked duo's hopes of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics in July.

They received $5,925 (177,750 baht) and the Stoeva sisters got $2,850 (85,500 baht).

The men's doubles crown went to fourth seeded Ben Lane and Sean Vendy after the English pair beat unseeded Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala of India 19-21, 21-14, 21-19.

