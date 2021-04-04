Buriram defeat Kirins, lead T1 giants' march into FA Cup semis

Thai League 1 giants Buriram United, Chiang Rai United and True Bangkok United coasted into the semi-finals of the FA Cup, winners of which will earn a place in the group stages of the 2022 AFC Champions League.

Key figure: Buriram United's Samuel Rosa, left, in action against Muang Thong United during their FA Cup quarter-final last night.

In Saturday night's quarter-finals, Buriram defeated arch-rivals SCG Muang Thong United 2-0 thanks to two second-half goals, while Chiang Rai got the better of second-tier Muangkan United 2-1 with their star striker Bill Rosimar picking up a brace.

Bangkok United needed a late goal to secure a 2-1 victory over fellow T1 club Ratchaburi and hosts Chonburi routed Trat, who have just been relegated to the second division, 5-1 in an eastern derby.

Of the four sides left in contention for the FA Cup crown, former champions Buriram are the only team to have already secured their place in the qualifying play-offs of next year's Asian club competition by finishing second behind first-time Thai League 1 winners BG Pathum United.

Victory over the Kirins must have brought a great measure of satisfaction to Buriram coach Alexandre Gama, who was unceremoniously sacked by Muang Thong last year.

Muang Thong had better control over the game in the first half and had a goal rejected after Derley had headed the ball home in the 13th minute. The score was scratched after the VAR ruled that another Kirins' player Willian Popp committed a foul on Buriram's Naruebodin Weerawatnodom as Derley scored.

Buriram wrested control in the second half and after a close miss from Supachok Sarachat, the Thunder Castle got the opportunity they had been looking for in the 72nd minute when Nuruebodin was brought down by Sarawut Kanlayanabandit inside the box. Samuel Rosa took the penalty and made no mistakes from the spot.

Hosts Buriram kept attacking Muang Thong United and picked up their second goal of the quarter-final in the 77th minute when Supachok made amends for his earlier miss.

Muang Thong's hopes of pulling off a miracle victory over Buriram were dashed when playmaker Sardor Mirzaev and Derley left the pitch due to injuries.

Chiang Rai United had to rally past ranked outsiders Muangkan United.

Chakrit Ravanprakhon shocked the Beetles as he gave the visitors an unexpected 1-0 lead in the 13th minute.

However, Chiang Rai, the 2019 T1 winners, were once again spared their blushes by prolific Brazilian Bill who scored in the 45th and 73rd minute to help the Beetles advance to the semi-finals.

Bangkok United saw a 24th-minute goal by Heberty Fernandes cancelled out by Simon Dia nine minutes into the second half. Peerapat Notechaiya grabbed the winner for the capital side six minutes from time.

The official draw for the semi-finals will take place tomorrow.

The two semi-finals are slated for Wednesday with the title showdown taking place next Sunday.