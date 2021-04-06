Buriram to play Chonburi in FA Cup last 4

Buriram United's Samuel Rosa reacts after scoring against Muang Thong.

Buriram United will meet Chonburi and Bangkok United will take on Chiang Rai United in the FA Cup semi-finals following's Monday draw.

The semi-finals will take place tomorrow with Buriram playing Chonburi at Thammasat University Stadium in Rangsit and Bangkok United facing Chiang Rai at Bangkok's Boonyachinda Stadium.

The champions will earn 5 million baht in prize money and, more importantly, a direct entry to the 2022 AFC Champions League group stage.

Buriram, runners-up in the 2020/21 Thai League 1 season, are one of the most successful teams in the competition, winning the title four times.

The Thunder Castle finished off bitter rivals Muang Thong United 2-0 in the quarter-finals on Saturday with goals from Samuel Rosa and Supachok Sarachat.

Chonburi, who finished the league season just above the relegation zone, defeated Trat 5-1 in the previous round.

Chiang Rai have won the FA Cup twice in 2017 and 2018.

Bangkok United will be on a revenge mission after losing to the Beetles in the 2017 FA Cup final.

The final will take place at Thammasat University Stadium on April 11.

Meanwhile, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced yesterday an exclusive agreement with Saudi Sports Company for the media rights of the AFC competitions for the commercial cycle 2021-2024.

Saudi Sports Company will have exclusive rights in Saudi Arabia to broadcast the AFC's major national team and club competitions, including the AFC qualifiers for the 2022 Fifa World Cup, the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, and the AFC Champions League.