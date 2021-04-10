Beetles, Sharks ready for Cup final

Front row from left, Chiang Rai coach Emerson Pereira and captain Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul, and Chonburi skipper Kroekrit Thaweekarn and coach Sasom Pobprasert pose with the FA Cup trophy on Friday.

Despite a new surge in Covid-19 cases, the FA Cup final between Chiang Rai United and Chonburi will be held as scheduled on Sunday.

The match at Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit will be played behind closed doors to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has asked sports associations to either postpone or not organise matches with large crowds unless it is necessary.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) said the FA Cup final will go ahead on its original date after talks between FAT and Thai League Co officials and parties concerned including sponsors.

It is necessary to organise the FA Cup final to determine the champions, so the match will be held behind closed doors under strict Covid-19 protocols, the FAT said.

The play-offs for a ticket to the top flight involving four Thai League 2 teams, from today to April 24, will also be held in empty stadiums, it said.

The new wave of coronavirus cases spawned by the Thong Lor cluster has spread rapidly across the country.

The government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) yesterday issued an order for entertainment venues in 41 provinces to shut their doors for two weeks.

Meanwhile, Chiang Rai and Chonburi, both two-time champions, expressed confidence that they will win the FA Cup on Sunday.

Chiang Rai have been one of the most successful teams in recent memory.

Apart from winning the FA Cup in 2017 and 2018, the Beetles also claimed the Thai League 1 title in 2019 and the League Cup in 2018.

Chonburi won the league title in 2007 before the competition was rebranded in 2009. The Sharks have won the FA Cup twice in 2010 and 2016 although their last success was unique as the four semi-finalists were declared joint champions following the passing away of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great.

In this year's semi-finals, Chiang Rai edged Bangkok United 2-1 with Bill Rosimar scoring the winner, while Chonburi shocked hot favourites Buriram United by the same scoreline.

"We beat Chonburi at home and away in Thai League 1 [in the 2020/21 season] but the final won't be easy," Chiang Rai interim coach Emerson Pereira told a press conference yesterday. "We won't have any pressure because we are well-prepared."

Chiang Rai captain Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul said: "We are ready for this game. I think we are good enough to beat Chonburi and bring the trophy back to our home."

Chonburi coach Sasom Pobprasert said his players played very well against Buriram. "My players are young and they have learned what to do to become champions," he said.

Chonburi skipper Kroekrit Thaweekarn said: "This is the first final for many players in our team. We all want to win the title."

The champions will get five million baht in prize money and a ticket to the 2022 AFC Champions League group stage.