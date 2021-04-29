National players receive first jab of Covid vaccine

Thai futsal players pose after receiving their first shots of Covid-19 vaccine.

Thai national players received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday ahead of their play-off for the Fifa Futsal World Cup later this year.

They got the vaccine at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute and would need the second shot in two or three weeks.

Following this week's draw, Thailand will face Iraq and Vietnam will meet Lebanon in Asia's two-leg play-offs.

The first leg will take place on May 20 and the second leg on May 25.

Thailand will play the away leg first but the venues for both games are not yet determined.

The winners of the two ties will represent Asia at the World Cup, along with Iran, Japan and Uzbekistan.

The 2021 Fifa Futsal World Cup will be held in Luthuania in September.

Chiang Rai v Daegu

Thai club Chiang Rai United will play South Korea's Daegu in an AFC Champions League play-off on June 21 or 23, the Asian Football Confederation said.

The venue is yet to be determined as the winners of the one-off match will be in Group I with Kawasaki Frontale (Japan), Beijing Guoan (China) and United City (Philippines).

The Beetles secured a place in the play-offs for finishing fourth at the halfway stage of the 2020-21 Thai League 1 season.

The top three teams at that time -- BG Pathum United, Port and Ratchaburi -- will take part in the 2021 ACL group stage.

Ratchaburi were originally slated to play in the play-off but got a direct entry to the group stage after a Chinese team were booted out due to financial issues.

As winners of 2021 FA Cup, Chiang Rai will play in the 2022 ACL group stage along with Thai League 1 champions BG Pathum.

Chiang Rai are led by Brazilian striker Bill Rosimar, who recently signed a new contract with the Beetles.

Meanwhile, Qatar staged the draw yesterday for the Arab Cup tournament this winter which will serve as a key test of the country's readiness for the 2022 World Cup.