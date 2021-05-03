Section
Upbeat Patty ready for home challenge
Sports

published : 3 May 2021 at 07:30

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Calvin Koh

Patty Tavatanakit in action at the HSBC Women's World Championship. (HSBC Women's World Championship photo)
SINGAPORE: Major winner Patty Tavatanakit is ready to establish herself as a strong contender for this week's Honda LPGA Thailand after enjoying a tied-third finish at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore on Sunday.

Patty, whose Thai name is Paphangkorn, carded her best score of the week with a final-round seven-under-par 65 to finish two shots back of South Korean champion Kim Hyo-Joo, who mounted a late fightback to win her fourth LPGA Tour title with a sparkling 64.

"I'm already confident with my game ever since I won the ANA Inspiration last month. I feel like I can compete out there even more. But I don't want to get too ahead of myself," said Patty.

"Obviously there's a little bit more pressure because it's my home country and everyone wants me to play well. But what's important is that after seeing what I can do out here, I know I'll be able to carry that form over to next week's tournament. And that's going to be important," said Patty.

Despite the strict health safety protocols due to the ongoing Covid19 pandemic, the 21-year-old is pleased she is still able to travel and compete in Asia again.

"It's been great so far. I had a lot of good food in Singapore. I just feel like we didn't get a chance to explore the city which is a bummer. But if anything, I'm just really happy to be back in Asia and play again," said Patty.

Patty is also looking forward to her homecoming, having been away from Thailand for more than a year already.

"It's exciting. I get to go back home and play in my home country. The last time I was in Thailand was over a year ago!" said Patty.

The Honda LPGA Thailand will be held at Siam Country Club in Chon Buri.

