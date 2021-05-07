Nishino keen on improving national team's fitness level

Thailand players attend a training session at Windmill Football Club on Thursday.

The Thai national team continued training for next month's World Cup qualifiers despite a heavy downpour on Thursday.

Coach Akira Nishino led the War Elephants as they trained at Windmill Football Club in preparation for their remaining three Group G matches of the second Asian qualifying stage for Qatar 2022 in the United Arab Emirates next month.

The Japanese remained focused on building the players' stamina as the rain kept pelting the training venue.

After the practice, SCG Muang Thong United midfielder Weerathep Pomphan said he was happy to be training with the national team.

"I am very happy that coach Akira Nishino has given me this opportunity," said Weerathep.

"I am trying to work very hard and keep my performance consistent in the hope of making the final squad.

"I am putting in an extra effort but the atmosphere in the camp seems a bit tense this time around. I think it is so because we are preparing for important matches like the World Cup qualifiers and every player is keen to make his case for selection.

"The coach is mainly focusing on helping us regain fitness and I think everyone is getting better and better. They are all showing good motivation and concentration.

"I am also trying to focus on the day-to-day training regimes. I do hope to be one of the players the coach will choose for the qualifiers in the UAE.

The remaining players from Chiang Rai United, Chonburi, Bangkok United and Buriram United will join the training camp on May 10.

The War Elephants will leave for the UAE on May 21 and play two warm-up matches with Oman on May 25 and Tajikistan on May 29. The Thais will play Indonesia on June 3, the UAE on June 7 and Malaysia on June 15.