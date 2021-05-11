Prayut hails Ariya's resolve and efforts

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has praised Ariya Jutanugarn for winning the Honda LPGA Thailand, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Monday.

Ariya, 25, became the first local champion of the tournament on Sunday after beating compatriot Atthaya Thitikul by one shot at Siam Country Club.

ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit, another Thai, finished joint third in the country's most prestigious women's golf tournament which was launched in 2006.

According to Anucha, Prayut said Ariya has set a good example with her efforts and determination to overcome adversities.

Anucha said Prayut was proud that Thai athletes worked very hard and got good results in the tournament.

They fought with sportsmanship and helped enhance Thailand's reputation, the spokesman quoted the prime minister as saying.

Ariya's victory ended the Kingdom's 15-year wait for a home champion and also buried the ghosts of the 2013 LPGA Thailand when she triple-bogeyed the last hole to blow a two-stroke advantage and hand South Korea's Park In-Bee the title.

"I'm proud of myself. This means the world to me because one of my biggest dreams was to win in Thailand especially after 2013," the twice major winner said Sunday after claiming her 11th LPGA title.

Former world No.1 Ariya had suffered a slump in form and had not won since her triumph at the 2018 Ladies Scottish Open. Her world ranking dropped to No.33 before the LPGA Thailand.

"I had a tough time the last two years. Sometimes, I told myself I wanted to rest and stop [playing golf] for a while. But at the same time, I knew I could not give up as I needed to try harder and one day, that win would come again," said Ariya.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Lydia Ko said she will skip the next two events on the LPGA Tour as she steps up her preparations ahead of the US Women's Open next month.

The two-time major winner was in contention to win the LPGA Thailand last weekend when she was two shots off the lead going into the final round but could only finish tied 10th.