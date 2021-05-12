Thai volleyball team infected, to miss tournament in Italy

Thai volleyball team players train at the Sport Youth Centre in Nakhon Pathom on April 22 for an international tournament in Italy later this month. Their hopes of competing were dashed when 22 of them tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday (Photo: Thailand Volleyball Association Facebook)

Spikers and staff of the national women's volleyball team have been diagnosed with Covid-19, forcing their withdrawal from an international tournament in Italy later this month.

The Thai Volleyball Association announced that 22 players, trainers and other staff members tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday and were admitted to Piyavate Hospital. All were asymptomatic.

Swabs were taken from all team members and staff on Tuesday after four trainers were found to be infected on Monday.

The team has been training at the Sport Youth Centre in Nakhon Pathom since April 20 for a Volleyball Nations League tournament in Rimini city, Italy, from May 25-June 19.

The association decided to withdraw the team from the competition and already informed the FIVB, the international organisation governing the sport.

The Thai team are currently 15th in the world ranking, the fourth best in Asia after world leaders China, Japan and South Korea.