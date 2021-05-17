FAT chief hails Foxes' milestone

FAT chief Somyot (right)

Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang has congratulated the Srivaddhanaprabha family, which owns King Power Group, on Leicester City's victory in the English FA Cup.

The Foxes won their maiden FA Cup by beating Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday.

Somyot said: "I would like to congratulate the Srivaddhanaprabha family on Leicester City's success in the FA Cup.

"They took over the club in 2010. After that Leicester City won the Championship in 2014 and earned promotion to the English Premier League. They went on to win the top league in 2016.

"The Srivaddhanaprabha family and Leicester City have a good relationship with FAT and have been supporting Thai football continuously, especially through their Fox Hunt project which has been helping the Thai kids realise their dream of playing professionally.

"Under the project, some 100 football grounds have been built and over one million footballs have been distributed in the country to help young Thais develop their skills.

"They have also backed many projects undertaken by the FAT, including those involving the Thai national football teams for both men and women.

"I, as the FAT president, wish the Srivaddhanaprabha family and Leicester City more success in the future."