Thais move closer to Fifa Futsal World Cup spot

Thailand players celebrate a goal.

Thailand futsal (five-a-side) team hammered Iraq 7-2 to move closer to their sixth appearance in the Fifa Futsal World Cup finals.

The Thais were at full strength on Thursday in the first 2021 World Cup qualifying play-off in the United Arab Emirates with skipper Kritsada Wongkaew and Muhammad Ousmanmusa leading their attack.

The two sides will square off again on Tuesday with the winners qualifying for the finals in Lithuania.

The Thais has a good start when Muhammad put them one in front in the second minute before Jetsada Chudech doubled the margin in the 10th.

Iraq got their first goal from the long range shot by Tareq Zeyad in the 15th minute to go into the half-time trailing 2-1.

The Thais put on a strong show in the second half and collected their third goal of the game in the 24th minute when Jirawat Sornvichien found the net before Kritsada widened the gap to 4-1 with quick strike.

Thailand gained full control of the game and got their fifth goal from Pornmongkol Srisupsang in the 26th minute.

Zeyad pulled one back for Iraq in the 29th minute to reduce the deficit to 5-2 but there wasn't much they could do after that.

The Thais ended the first game of the play-off with a flourish by netting two more goals.

Kritsada improved his goal tally for the match to two in the 32nd minute and, five minutes later, Jirawat Sornvichien scored his second of the day.