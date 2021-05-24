Thais eager to impress in WC qualifiers

Thailand defender Tanaboon Kesarat during training in Dubai on Sunday.

Thailand defender Tanaboon Kesarat was in an upbeat mood on Sunday as the War Elephants had their first training session in Dubai ahead of their remaining three Group G matches of the second Asian qualifying stage for the 2022 Fifa World Cup next month.

It also marked the first time the squad trained together since they were forced into a 14-day isolation on May 8 following an outbreak of the coronavirus infections in the camp in Samut Prakan.

Head coach Akira Nishino supervised the training with the emphasis being on the players' fitness.

Thailand, who are in third place in the group with eight points from five matches, are scheduled to take on Indonesia on June 3, the UAE on June 7 and Malaysia on June 15.

Tanaboon was confident that the two-week training stint in Dubai would help prepare the team for the Doha 2022 qualifiers.

"We will have two weeks of training here in the UAE, which will be great because we did not have any training at home," said the Port central defender.

"I will try to keep myself fit and ready for the qualifying tournament.

"All the members of the team are also trying to impress the coach and make the cut for the final team."

Nishino has taken all 41 probables to Dubai and will announce the final squad later.

Tanaboon added that every member of the team "is keen to do his best for the country in the tournament."

The War Elephants are also scheduled to play warm-up two matches with Oman on May 25 and Tajikistan on May 29.