UAE beat Thailand in World Cup qualifiers

Thailand striker Adisak Kraisorn takes part in a training session ahead of Monday night’s game against the United Arab Emirates.

The United Arab Emirates moved into sole possession of second place in Group G of the Asian qualifiers for the Fifa 2022 World Cup on Monday with a 3-1 win over Thailand.

Naturalised Brazilians Caio and Fabio de Lima gave the UAE a two-goal lead at halftime before Thailand's 18-year-old striker Suphanat Mueanta pulled one back after the break, only for Mohammed Jumaa to put the result beyond doubt in stoppage-time.

The War Elephants let Indonesia walk away with a point following a 2-2 draw on June 1. They will play Malaysia on June 15. The game will take place in the UAE and kick off at 11.45pm, Thai time.

Vietnam remain top of Group G after they crushed Indonesia 4-0 .

At the end of the second qualifying stage, eight group winners and four best second-placed will make it to the final phase of the Asian qualifiers.