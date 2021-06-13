Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Finland coach happy with win after 'emotional' but sombre night in Denmark
Sports

Finland coach happy with win after 'emotional' but sombre night in Denmark

published : 13 Jun 2021 at 07:59

writer: Reuters

Denmark players react as Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing during the match on Saturday. (Reuters photo)
Denmark players react as Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing during the match on Saturday. (Reuters photo)

COPENHAGEN: Finland's 1-0 win over Denmark in their European Championship opener on Saturday will be remembered for several reasons, coach Markku Kanerva said after their historic result was overshadowed by Denmark's Christian Eriksen terrifying health scare.

Playing in their first ever major international tournament, Finland claimed a shock 1-0 win after striker Joel Pohjanpalo headed home the winner on the hour, while keeper Lucas Hradecky saved a penalty in the 73rd minute.

Finland had only that one attempt on goal, compared with Denmark's 22 shots on goal at the Parken Stadium.

"It was a very emotional night for us," Kanerva said. "First time in a major tournament and an opening game against Denmark in their home stadium. When we heard the national anthems, it was very emotional for us.

"And then what happened with Christian Eriksen - a very dramatic and sad incident.

"And then finally, we get a good result from the game. Of course I am happy for that. Unbelievable, we are going to remember this for a long time for different reasons."

Eriksen required CPR and emergency medical treatment after collapsing on the pitch, leading to the match being suspended for an hour and 45 minutes before it was restarted.

The 29-year-old was rushed to hospital where his condition was stabilised.

The Danes were clearly affected by the trauma of Eriksen's collapse, with some wiping away tears before the restart. Finland's Pohjanpalo also refused to celebrate after scoring the winner.

"I said to them that I understood the emotions of the game and how they would feel after what had happened to Christian," Kanerva added.

"I said to them, 'Try to focus as much as you can on the game'. I said 'I know it will be difficult to do that', but they coped really well."

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

18 Covid fatalities, 2,804 new cases logged Sunday

Health authorities reported 18 new Covid-19 fatalities on Saturday and another 2,804 new transmissions, bringing the accumulated toll to 1,449 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 195,909.

08:16
Sports

Lukaku eases Belgium past Russia to kick off Euro 2020 campaign

ST PETERSBURG: Romelu Lukaku struck twice as Belgium confirmed their status as one of the favourites for Euro 2020 with a confident 3-0 victory over Russia on Saturday.

08:00
Sports

Finland coach happy with win after 'emotional' but sombre night in Denmark

COPENHAGEN: Finland's 1-0 win over Denmark in their European Championship opener on Saturday will be remembered for several reasons, coach Markku Kanerva said after their historic result was overshadowed by Denmark's Christian Eriksen terrifying health scare.

07:59