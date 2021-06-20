Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
PPTV, Channel 3 step in to ensure full live coverage
Sports

PPTV, Channel 3 step in to ensure full live coverage

published : 20 Jun 2021 at 04:00

newspaper section: Sports

Making Thais happy: Anucha Nakasai.
Making Thais happy: Anucha Nakasai.

Channel 3HD (33) and PPTV HD (36) have joined NBT2HD in showing live Euro 2020 matches, PM's Office Minister Anucha Nakasai said on Saturday.

Anucha announced just before the tournament began on June 11 that Summit Footwear chairman Komol Jungrungreangkit had secured the broadcast rights and allowed the state-run NBT2HD to televise all games live.

During the announcement, he promised that "all Thais will be able to watch all Euro 2020 matches live [on free TV]."

He said on Saturday he wanted to honour the promise, so Channel 3 and PPTV were asked to join the broadcast as some matches will be played at the same time.

Channel 3 will start its live broadcast of Euro 2020 on Sunday with the match between Italy and Wales.

Anucha is certainly not a happy man at the moment as he lost his post as secretary-general of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party to Thamanat Prompow in an election on Thursday.

But he said he wanted to make Thais happy with live football matches.

Anucha, in his capacity as a PM's Office minister, oversees the Public Relations Department which runs NBT TV and radio stations.

TrueVisions is also showing live Euro 2020 matches on TrueSport HD3 and True ID which are for subscribers only.

Meanwhile, PPTV is also showing live all Copa America matches.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Covid mixed doses study gets big response

One million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine will arrive in Thailand on Sunday, says the Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA).

06:50
Business

Magic 'sandbox'?

The Phuket reopening planned for July 1 is expected to draw more than 600,000 foreign and local tourists to the resort island and generate a cash flow of about 15 billion baht in the next three months, tourist authorities say.

06:40
Sports

Wasteful Spain held by Poland, face crunch final group game

SEVILLE, Spain: Spain were again haunted by their inability to finish off chances as they drew 1-1 with Poland on Saturday after missing a second-half penalty to leave their hopes of making the Euro 2020 knockout stage hanging in the balance.

06:31