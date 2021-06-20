Section
Germany complete incredible comeback to beat Portugal 4-2
published : 20 Jun 2021 at 06:16

writer: Reuters

Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates with Robin Gosens after Kai Havertz scores their third goal against Portugal. (Reuters photo)
MUNICH: Germany benefitted from two first-half own goals as they came from behind to beat defending champions Portugal 4-2 in their Group F match on Saturday, getting their European Championship last 16 qualification hopes back on track.

Germany, who were beaten by France in their opening match, started at breakneck speed but fell behind against the run of play when Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 107th international goal after a swift counter attack.

Joachim Loew's Germany side flipped the script thanks to two own goals within four minutes, with Kai Havertz's strike deflected in by Ruben Dias from six yards followed by Raphael Guerreiro finding his own net from a Joshua Kimmich cut back.

A Germany player finally got on the scoresheet after the interval when Havertz made it 3-1 before Robin Gosens capped a memorable individual display by heading in the fourth on the hour.

Diogo Jota pulled one back to offer Portugal a glimmer of hope in the closing stages but Germany held on to move up to second in Group F after two rounds of matches.

Portugal, who beat Hungary in their opening match, slipped to third and will next face group leaders France in a rematch of the Euro 2016 final, while Germany face the Hungarians.

