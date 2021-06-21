Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Swiss coach confident of last-16 spot despite tough travel
Sports

Swiss coach confident of last-16 spot despite tough travel

published : 21 Jun 2021 at 06:03

writer: Reuters

Switzerland's Loris Benito (left) in action with Turkey's Okay Yokuslu on Sunday. (Reuters photo)
Switzerland's Loris Benito (left) in action with Turkey's Okay Yokuslu on Sunday. (Reuters photo)

BAKU: Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic is confident his side have done enough to reach the last 16 at Euro 2020 after a 3-1 win over Turkey on Sunday but he criticised the long distances his side have had to travel during the tournament.

Xherdan Shaqiri scored two superb goals as Switzerland secured third place in Group A at Euro 2020 with the win against Turkey, but they now face an anxious wait to see if they will reach the last 16.

The Swiss, who finished level on four points with Wales but behind on goal difference, will hope to secure a spot in the knockouts as one of the four best third-placed finishers from the six groups.

"We scored a few goals but unfortunately we had more chances we didn't convert," Petkovic said. "It wasn't a perfect game but it was a good game."

"It should be enough to reach the knockout round."

The Swiss drew 1-1 with Wales in their opening match before being thumped 3-0 by a stylish Italy side who won the group.

Petkovic shuffled his defence following the game against Italy in a move he said was part of a plan to show more bite in attack and catch Turkey off guard.

"Tonight we also changed the set up on the ball and off the ball," he said. "I wanted to surprise Turkey. We managed to do so and I'm proud of how we played."

Switzerland opened their Euro 2020 campaign in Baku against Wales and then travelled to Rome to face Italy before returning to Azerbaijan for their final group match. Petkovic said the long distances they had to travel made preparation difficult.

"Tomorrow it will be the fourth time we are changing a two-hour time zone," the coach said. "That is not good for preparation."

"We had to travel so much and change so many things but I have to compliment my players how they reacted."

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Government to increase budget by B90bn in 2022

The government plans to increase its investment budget by 90 billion baht in fiscal 2022, in compliance with a law related to state financial and fiscal discipline, says Dechapiwat Na Songkhla, director of the Budget Bureau.

06:50
Business

Restaurateurs insist on state relief package

Restaurant operators have reiterated their calls for the government to provide relief, noting they have yet to receive any state aid via measures despite the launch of several schemes recently, including the popular Khon La Khrueng (half-half) co-payment subsidy.

06:44
Thailand

Behind the decision

Thailand abstained on a vote to adopt the UN resolution on the situation in Myanmar as the resolution did not take into account several essential factors, the Foreign Ministry says. spokesman.

06:30