Olympic spectator cap set at 10,000 per venue

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike meets the press at the metropolitan government headquarters after attending five-party talks remotely on June 21, 2021, on the spectator cap for the Olympics. (Kyodo photo)

Tokyo Olympic organisers said Monday they will allow up to 10,000 spectators to enter each venue, provided the number does not exceed 50% of its capacity, amid persistent concern about the spread of the coronavirus.

During an online meeting, representatives of five organising bodies, including International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike, finalised an attendance cap of local fans after months of discussions, having already barred people from overseas.

They, however, agreed to consider the possibility of holding the Olympics without spectators if the infection situation worsens before or after the global sporting event begins on July 23.

"As the spectator cap has been decided, we have collected the last piece [of the puzzle]. I think the framework of the stage has been completed," Seiko Hashimoto, president of the games organising committee, said in a press conference after the meeting.

She said the committee will not sell any more tickets and will hold a fresh lottery to determine who will be able to watch in person for events with over 50% of the venue capacity already filled.

Toshiro Muto, CEO of the committee, said the number of tickets will likely be reduced to about 2.72 million from 4.48 million sold before the pandemic and the revenue from them will be less than half of the initially projected 90 billion yen ($820 million).

The organisers said the current competition schedule remains unchanged.

Since the Olympics and Paralympics were postponed for one year in March 2020, they have been reworking preparations in hopes of holding the games safely amid a global health crisis.

Still, the Japanese public remains unconvinced that it is possible to stage the Olympics and Paralympics without complications, despite repeated reassurances from the government and organisers.

A nationwide survey conducted by Kyodo News over the weekend found that around 86 percent of people in Japan are concerned about a resurgence in Covid-19 cases if the games are held.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Bach said he is "absolutely sure" that the attendance cap will "best protect the Japanese people and all participants".

"The IOC will fully support your decision, and will fully contribute to making these games as safe and secure for the Japanese people and for all participants," Bach said, adding that "well over 80%" of athletes' village residents will be vaccinated.

The Japanese organisers had initially sought to set the policy by the end of spring, but the schedule was delayed as Tokyo has been under Covid-19 states of emergency for most of this year due to multiple waves of infections driven by highly contagious coronavirus variants.

The organisers had said they will apply the Japanese government's policy on spectator caps at large events to the Olympics, implying they would allow 50% of venue capacity or up to 10,000 fans, whichever is smaller.

Muto said Olympic officials will not be counted as spectators so that the opening ceremony at the 68,000-seat National Stadium may have more than 10,000 people in the stands but the number will be less than 20,000.

The organisers said they will decide on spectator limits for the Paralympics by July 16, as the games do not begin until Aug 24.

Tokyo shifted to a quasi-state of emergency from Monday, a day after a third state of emergency since late April ended. But medical experts, including Japan's top Covid-19 adviser, have called for the games to be held behind closed doors.

Ahead of the five-party online meeting, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters that the Olympics may be held without spectators if the Covid-19 situation in the country worsens and he has to declare another state of emergency.

Koike also highlighted the point at the meeting, saying she thinks the organisers should consider the possibility of staging the games behind closed doors if the situation of the pandemic and the country's medical system changes.

Under guidelines drafted by the organizing committee, spectators are advised to always wear masks in venues and travel to and from venues directly without stopping anywhere to limit the movement of people and thus reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

They are also prohibited from speaking in a loud voice or shouting, and the organisers will consider whether or not to sell alcoholic beverages at venues.

Olympic competitions will be held in about 40 venues located in Tokyo and other prefectures. Other large capacity venues include International Stadium Yokohama, which seats roughly 72,000, and Tokyo Stadium, which can hold up to 48,000 spectators.