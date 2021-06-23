Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Japan MotoGP cancelled, Thailand race rescheduled
Sports

Japan MotoGP cancelled, Thailand race rescheduled

published : 23 Jun 2021 at 20:52

writer: AFP

FILE PHOTO: Repsol Honda Team Spanish rider Marc Marquez celebrates on the track after winning the MotoGP race for the Thailand Grand Prix at Buriram International Circuit in Buri Ram on Oct 6, 2019. (AFP)
FILE PHOTO: Repsol Honda Team Spanish rider Marc Marquez celebrates on the track after winning the MotoGP race for the Thailand Grand Prix at Buriram International Circuit in Buri Ram on Oct 6, 2019. (AFP)

MotoGP confirmed on Wednesday that the race scheduled for Japan has been cancelled due to Covid-19 and that the US race will now take its place on Oct 3.

"The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and resulting travel complications and logistical restrictions mean that it has not been possible to confirm the event at this time, meaning that it will therefore not feature on the 2021 calendar," MotoGP said in a statement.

The race in Thailand has been moved to Oct 17 as part of the calendar rejig of the season.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Sports

Japan MotoGP cancelled, Thailand race rescheduled

MotoGP confirmed on Wednesday that the race scheduled for Japan has been cancelled due to Covid-19 and that the US race will now take its place on Oct 3.

20:52
Thailand

Lights switched off

The Tambon Racha Thewa Administration Organisation freezes plan to buy more controversial street lamps, but says it will resume if cleared by investigation.

20:42
World

Russia says to boost military ties with Myanmar as junta leader visits

MOSCOW: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told Myanmar's junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing that Moscow is committed to strengthening military ties with it, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

19:36