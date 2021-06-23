Japan MotoGP cancelled, Thailand race rescheduled

FILE PHOTO: Repsol Honda Team Spanish rider Marc Marquez celebrates on the track after winning the MotoGP race for the Thailand Grand Prix at Buriram International Circuit in Buri Ram on Oct 6, 2019. (AFP)

MotoGP confirmed on Wednesday that the race scheduled for Japan has been cancelled due to Covid-19 and that the US race will now take its place on Oct 3.

"The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and resulting travel complications and logistical restrictions mean that it has not been possible to confirm the event at this time, meaning that it will therefore not feature on the 2021 calendar," MotoGP said in a statement.

The race in Thailand has been moved to Oct 17 as part of the calendar rejig of the season.