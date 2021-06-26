Section
Keen Danish fans find loophole in Covid rules
Sports

Five buses from Copenhagen descend on Amsterdam for quick 12-hour visit to watch Euro match

published : 26 Jun 2021 at 18:14

writer: Reuters

Danish football fans show their negative Covid test results to a bus driver in Copenhagen prior to boarding for an 800km trip to Amsterdam to watch their team play Wales in the Euro 2020 round of 16. (Reuters Photo)
COPENHAGEN: Hundreds of Danish football fans boarded buses in Copenhagen late Friday for a lightning 12-hour visit to Amsterdam, taking advantage of a loophole in Covid travel limits to attend Saturday’s Euro 2020 match against Wales.

Denmark qualified for the knockout stage at Euro 2020 in dramatic fashion on Monday after a resounding 4-1 home win over Russia, backed by an ecstatic crowd.

“We’re going to the win the whole (thing)!” Oliver Moller shouted while waiting to board the fan bus for the 800-kilometre journey to Amsterdam.

Dutch authorities strongly recommend that travellers from Denmark isolate for five days upon entering the Netherlands and then take a Covid test. But they are exempt from isolation if they spend less than 12 hours in the country.

Their plan is to get to the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, watch the match that starts at 11pm Saturday Thailand time, and get out as fast as possible afterward.

Denmark’s European Championship campaign has been an emotional rollercoaster ride since midfielder Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest on the pitch in their first match two weeks ago. He survived and is out of hospital.

“When this thing with Christian Eriksen happened, there was just a feeling that we Danes have to stand together, and we have to show the support now,” said fan Carsten Koutrup.

Five packed buses will take Danish fans clad in their national colours red and white from Denmark to Amsterdam and back, arranged by a Danish travel agency specialising in carrying Danish football fans to national team matches.

To time the stay to within 12 hours, “Our plan is to go to the border between the Netherlands and Germany and wait there,” said landsholdrejser.dk CEO Nicolai Nielsen, who arranged the trip.

