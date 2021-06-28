Port back in running after thumping win

Port's Elias Dolah heads to score their first goal against Guangzhou on Sunday.

Buriram: Port bounced back into contention on Sunday when they pulled off a major upset, routing Guangzhou FC 3-0 in their second AFC Champions League Group J encounter.

Elias Dolah, Pakorn Prempak and Philip Roller were on target as Port recorded their first-ever victory in the tournament.

The loss was the second in a row for a youthful Guangzhou side undone again by vulnerability in the heart of their defence three days after being ruthlessly exposed by Cerezo Osaka.

Port went ahead in the 21st minute when Pakorn, who was in spectacular form yesterday, fired in curling cross and a diving Elias connected with it, his header finding space between two Guangzhou defenders.

Fifteen minutes into the second half, Port picked up their second when John Baggio crossed the ball from the left for Pakorn to head home from close range.

Port refused to ease the pressure and, with 14 minutes remaining, Roller added the third when he received a return pass from Sergio Suarez and smashed the ball high into the Guangzhou goal.

The Thai team were denied a fourth in injury time when Zhang Jianzhi dropped to his right to keep out Suarez's poorly struck penalty.

On Monday, Ratchaburi take on Japan's Nagoya Grampus in a Group G match, while Chiang Rai United play Singapore's Tampines Rovers FC in Group H. bangkok Post/Agencies