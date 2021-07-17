Thai golfers lead the way at LPGA team event

Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand reacts to a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan on Friday. (AFP Photo)

MIDLAND, Michigan: Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand and American partner Cydney Clanton combined for their third consecutive 5-under-par 65 on Friday to grab a share of first place in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament.

The defending champions will enter the fourth round of the LPGA team event at 15-under 195, tied with Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand and Aditi Ashok of India. Thai veterans Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, who combined for a rare 59 in the second round, are two strokes back at 13 under par.

"We've played good, and I think again today we stayed very patient because we didn't have many good looks until the very end, and then Jasmine made some clutch putts on 17 and 18," said Clanton, who also held the 54-hole lead with Jasmine at the inaugural event in 2019 en route to their victory. The event was not held last year.

"I think we stayed pretty patient,” added Jasmine.” I don't think just because we won two years ago, it doesn't mean that the golf course was easy. It doesn't mean that we're going to be able to play some good golf. We just stay patient and find opportunities for ourselves to make birdies and have fun with each other."

Pajaree and Ashok combined to shoot a 67, with three birdies, after firing a 63 on Thursday.

Friday's third round was alternate shot, but the format will return to best ball on Saturday.

Alone in third place one stroke behind the co-leaders are Carlota Ciganda of Spain and Mel Reid of the United Kingdom, who shot 4-under. They had a bogey on their second hole but finished with five birdies on the day.

Two other teams besides the Jutanugarn sisters are in a tie for fourth place: A Lim Kim of South Korea and Yealimi Noh of the US, who shot a 4-under 66, and the South Korea pairing of Mi Jung Hur and Jeongeun Lee6 (2-under 68).